By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Med-View Airline has debunked claims that its operation was blacklisted by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA).

The airline said its four weekly frequencies to Gatwick London International Airport remained, but only suspended operations on the route.

The airline explained that at the time it commenced the route in November 2015, it was operating its Boeing 767-300ER aircraft until European Union Aviation Safety Inspector (EASA) observed some safety issues which lead the management to settle for a B777-200 aircraft leased from Euro Atlantic Airlines.

After a few periods of operation, the airline said the aircraft developed technical issues and failed to meet Med-View Airline operational standards which intimated the suspension of operation to London.

Recalled that EASA had erroneously earlier in the week, included Med-View Airline among the carriers that were blacklisted by it despite ceasing operations to Europe over two years ago.

Aviation stakeholders had said that EASA made a mockery of its updated list with the inclusion of the airline.

According to airspace-africa.com, the commission has updated its list of airlines banned from operating in the European airspace because they fail to meet international safety standards.

