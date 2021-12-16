From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, Navy Commodore Okoh Ebitu Ukiwe (retd), is billed to chair the first reunion event and launching of N1 billion infrastructural development fund of Enuda High School, Abiriba, in Ohafia Loval Government Area, Abia State.

Other dignitaries expected at the event on December 31 include Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; former governor of the state and Chief Whip of the Senate Dr Orji Uzor Kalu; Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Prof Anya O Anya, OFR, who will be Guest Speaker.

Disclosing this in Umuahia, the president of the school’s alumni association, Chief Inem Nwaka, revealed that the aim of the event was to resuscitate, rebuild and bring back Enuda High School to it’s former glory.

‘The plan of the alumni is to bring the school to its rightful position by providing all the facilities that were formally in the institution and equally upgrading the facilities to world standard.

‘Enuda High School was one of the prominent schools which attracted students from all over south east and south south. The facilities were up to standard then, everything was working, but now the school is in bad shape.

‘As the alumni of the institution, we intend to first bring up all the basic amenities that was in the school before and then upgrade them to world standard,’ Inem revealed

The event to be hosted by the Enachoken of Abiriba, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu, will have numerous prominent alumni of the school, political leaders, business moguls, traditional leaders, religious leaders and many others in attendance.

