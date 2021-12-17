From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former chief of staff, Supreme Headquarters, Okoh Ebitu Ukiwe, would chair the first reunion event and launch of N1bn infrastructure development fund of Enuda High School, Abiriba, Ohafia Loval Government Area, Abia State.

Other dignitaries expected at the event slated for December 31, include Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; former governor of the state and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Anya O. Anya who will be the guest speaker.

President of the school’s alumni, Inem Nwaka, said the aim of the event was to resuscitate, rebuild and bring back Enuda High School to its former glory.

“The plan of the alumni is to bring the school to its rightful position by providing all the facilities that were formally in the institution and equally upgrading the facilities to world standard.

“Enuda High School was one of the prominent schools which attracted students from all over South East and South South. The facilities were up to standard then, everything was working, but now the school is in bad shape. As the alumni of the institution, we intend to first bring up all the basic amenities that was in the school before and then upgrade them to world standard,” Inem said.

