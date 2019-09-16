The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has requested three legal practitioners in Anambra State to respond to a petition written against them for filing a motion at the High Court on a case already determined by the Supreme Court.

In a letter signed by Jonathan Gunu Taidi, General Secretary of the NBA, Barristers Okafor Onyilo, Special Adviser, Legal to Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Ejike Efobi and G. T. Ozioko were asked to file their responses in three copies accompanied by a witness statement of good self sworn before a magistrate’s court, High Court, National Industrial Court or Federal High Court.

The NBA query was a fallout of a petition, which accused the lawyers of filing a motion regarding a Supreme Court ruling, which could mislead the High Court of Anambra State into rehearing the matter. The petition was about a Supreme Court Judgment in suit no: AA/53/75 and AA/11/77 (consolidated and SC 589) 2016, involving Ukpo and Abba communities.

The petitioners said the action was contrary to rules 1, 15(3)(6)(i), 24(3) and 33(1) of Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioner, if proved to be true.

They were further directed by the NBA to state their full names, Supreme Court enrolment number, contact address, phone numbers and email address.

The letter said after their responses, expected within 21 days, a panel would look at it and if their responses are not satisfactory, it would so be said, with or without giving detailed reason of the basis of its decision.

The Supreme Court had, in its judgment under reference, put to rest the protracted issues of land dispute between Ukpo and Abba community with a final decision that settled the Ukpo/Abba land dispute.