From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the Federal Government has evacuated 123 Nigerians from Poland.

The evacuees, who landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, at about 1:20 am, yesterday, were received by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Also present were representatives of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Immigration Service, Port Health Services, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, etc.

Last week, 596 Nigerians arrived the country from Romania and Poland in MaxAir Flight VM602 and Airpeace.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had said that government would carry out contract tracing as a result of COVID-19.

She said, “we are on top of the situation. We have their documents we are going to test them for COVID-19. So, there is going to be contact tracing and whoever has issues we will follow up.

Addressing the evacuees on behalf of the Director General of NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the Director of Search and Rescue, Edward Adedokun welcomed them back and outlined the processes of the documentation before exiting from the airport.

Also an official of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abdulrahman Terab, assured them of the Federal Government’s determination to provide them with transport subsidy of USD$100 to their various locations.