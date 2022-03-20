From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ukrainian Lviv University of Business and Law Club of Doctors in Nigeria has pledged to offer different kinds of support, academically and otherwise, to Nigerian students who were displaced by the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Dr. Cliff Ogbede, Honourary Professor of the University who doubles as the representative and President of the Club of Doctors of Lviv University of Business & Law, Nigeria chapter, in a statement released in Abuja, confirmed that they are in touch with some of the Ukrainian Universities who have assured of plans that would enable the students continue their studies in the already adapted online mode,.

He said the online mode of studies will be for a temporary time, as the Universities look forward to a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine.

Dr. Ogbede mentioned that the Club is making adequate plans to open a temporary centre in Abuja, where the evacuated Nigerian students would be offered advisory and support services because some of them have been traumatized by the invasion.

Meanwhile, the Lviv University Club of Doctors condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expresses their deepest condolences for the continuous murder of innocent people, including the elderly, women and children by the Russian troops.

The Club of Doctors of Lviv University of Business & Law which comprises the V.N karazin Kharkiv National University, Ivano-Frankivsk University of Oil & Gas and Kharkiv Aviation institute from Ukraine, joined the rest of the world to condemn Russia for this aggression and promised to continue to stand by the Government and people of Ukraine in their determination and resolution to defend their fatherland.