Air Peace, and Max Air have confirmed they would depart the country on Wednesday night for the evacuation of Nigerians stranded abroad as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Both airlines contracted by the Federal Government to carry out the evacuation of Nigerians in the war ravaged zone would deploy their wide-bodied aircraft for the exercise.

Max Air would evacuate 560 Nigerians on Wednesday from Romania while Air Peace would convey 360 from Poland and Hungary.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, confirmed the readiness of Air Peace to carry out the evacuation. The airline is expected to deploy its Boeing 777-300.,“Air Peace will leave this night to Bucharest and Warsaw to airlift Nigerians back to the country. They will land in Lagos. They are expected to arrive on Thursday,” Olajide said.

Max Air confirmed that it would depart Nigeria by 11 P.M on Wednesday with its Boeing 747-400 aircraft with capacity to airlift 560 passengers. “We have our two Boeing 747 ready and serviceable to carry out the evacuation,” an official of the airline said.