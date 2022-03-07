Besides, about 8,000 Nigerians live in Ukraine, 5,000 of them are students. Last week, the Federal Government evacuated some Nigerians and gave them $100 for transportation. President Muhammadu Buhari had approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians from Ukraine. The government had failed to follow many other countries that timely evacuated their citizens when the rumour of the war was strong. Nevertheless, we have to commend the Federal Government for eventually waking up to its responsibilities.

If the government could also look into other problems plaguing Nigerians with dispatch, patriotism will be the second name of many Nigerians. It is even my prayer that these returnees will not have any cause to think of going back to the war zone now because of the challenges they will likely face in Nigeria.

The challenges are quite huge. And that is why some of our compatriots want to escape to Ukraine ostensibly to fight, the dangers notwithstanding. One of the volunteer fighters, Monday Adikwu, reportedly said he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army for visiting his pregnant wife without permission. He said he wanted to join in the fight so that he would use his pay to take care of his family, including six children. An applicant from Anambra State who attended a Russian military academy in 2007, Nkem Ndueche, was reported to have said he was 101 per cent ready to fight for Ukraine. Can you beat that?

These people would not think of going to Ukraine if they had stable and lucrative jobs in Nigeria. According to recent statistics, about 33.3 per cent of Nigerians are unemployed. This is why there is an upsurge in crime in many parts of the country. Bandits and terrorists rob, kidnap and kill people at will. Some others resort to all sorts of rituals to make money. How I wish those gunmen terrorizing innocent people in the South-East move to Ukraine to show their prowess.