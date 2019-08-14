Monica Iheakam

Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has confirmed Dnipro Arena in the eastern part of the country as the venue for the proposed international friendly between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ukraine’s national team.

The match billed for September 10, 2019, is the first time both countries will be meeting at the senior level will serve as a build up for Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin.

Confirming the venue on their website, UAF described the encounter as the best gift to Dnipro in the last 10 years and that will take place three days after the Euro 2020 qualifying fixture between Ukraine and Lithuania in Vilnius.

“September 10, Ukraine’s national team, for the first time in history, will play a friendly match with three-time African champion – Nigeria, who recently confirmed their status as of one of the continent’s strongest teams with the bronze medal of the 2019 Africa Cup [of Nations in Egypt],” the UAF website informed

“Considering the postponement of the friendly match with the Turks, which was supposed to take place in Dnipro in November last year, such a decision is absolutely logical and fair,” said UAF President Andrey Pavelko.

“This match will be the best gift to Dnipro, the main outpost of Ukraine in the east, and the first national team match in the city in the last 10 years.”

This will be Super Eagles first competitive game after winning bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that was hosted in Egypt.