From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that 2090 Nigerians fleeing the Ukraine-Russia crisis will arrive in the country on Thursday.

The government however did not disclose whether they are arriving Abuja or Lagos.

The affected Nigerians, according to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, will be evacuated from Hungary (650 persons), Poland (350 persons), Romania (940 persons) and Slovakia (150 persons).

Aduda, in a daily update released 23:00 hrs Monday, said: ‘Furtherance to our efforts to evacuate Nigerians from the neighbouring countries surrounding Ukraine, we can confirm that Chattered flights will depart on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to pick up Nigerian evacuees back home.

‘So far, we have the following records of evacuees received by Nigerian embassies at Hungary (650 persons), Poland (350 persons), Romania (940 persons) and Slovakia (150 persons).

‘The capacity and route of the airlines are as follows: Max Air to Romania 560 persons, Airpeace to Poland 364 persons and Air Peace to Hungary 360 persons.

‘The first batch of evacuees are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday, March 3, 2022.’

The government further assured Nigerians that it is working round the clock to see that Nigerian citizens are brought back home safely.