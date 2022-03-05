From Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of police operatives to ensure a coordinated security arrangement for Nigerian returnees from Ukraine.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police unit is led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Disaster Management Unit (DMU), Mary Obasi.

The operation is being carried out in collaboration with officials of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and operatives of other security agencies. The operation which began on Thursday has received returnees from Bucharest, Romania, and Warsaw, Poland.