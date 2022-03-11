From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has said in continuation of the evacuation exercise of Nigerians fleeing the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the second flight from Warsaw, Poland, would arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday, 11th March, 2022.

The evacuees who are estimated to arrive at 12:40am aboard Air Peace, according to the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, comprised of 122 persons and an infant.

The government said a third evacuation flight will depart at 8.00am from Budapest, Hungary, to Abuja on Saturday, 12th March 2022. It also urged interested Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to contact the Nigerian Embassy Budapest, Hungary.