From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has said in continuation of the evacuation exercise of Nigerians fleeing the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the second flight from Warsaw, Poland, will arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday, 11th March, 2022.

The evacuees who are estimated to arrive at 12:40am aboard Air Peace, according to the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, comprised of 122 persons and an infant.

The government also said a third evacuation flight will depart at 8.00am from Budapest, Hungary, to Abuja on Saturday, 12th March 2022.

The government urged interested Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to contact the Nigerian Embassy Budapest, Hungary.

The government further said so far, a total number of 1,076 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine have been evacuated back to Nigeria.

The government said 415 persons were evacuated from Bucharest, Romania on 4th March, 2022 aboard Max Air Flight.

It also said 181 persons were evacuated from Warsaw, Poland, on 4th March, 2022 aboard Air Peace Flight, while 174 persons were evacuated from Budapest, Hungary on 4th March, 2022 aboard Air Peace Flight.

Other evacuees by the government were 306 persons who were evacuated from Budapest, Hungary on 5th March, 2022 aboard Air Peace Flight.