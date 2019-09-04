Super Eagles left-back, Jamilu Collins, has disclosed that he will join the team’s camp this weekend, ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly against the Yellow and Blue of Ukraine next Tuesday, AOIFootball.com reports.

The SC Paderborn of German player, who revealed this much said he is well prepared to help the Eagles achieve victory over the Europeans, but admitted that it won’t be an easy clash for both countries.

“It’s always a great feeling to come and play for Nigeria. The AFCON is behind us now, so we just want to focus on the task ahead, which begins with Ukraine next week.

“I’m just waiting for the camp to officially open, so I can travel to Ukraine. It’s a fixture that favours us considering the venue, so I’m sure there will be a full house once the camp opens this weekend,” Collins said.

The 25-year-old, who has had a decent start to life in the Bundesliga, however, played down his club’s early struggles in the top flight league, stating that they will bounce back after the international break.

Jamilu has started off SC Paderborn’s three league games this season, averaging a rating of 7.0, making four interceptions per game.