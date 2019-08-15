Emma Jemegh

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has left out his first choice goalkeeper to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Daniel Akpeyi who had been replaced with long time target, goalkeeper Emil Maduka Okoye of Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany for the international friendly with Ukraine on September 10.

Rohr, who released a list of 23 players for the friendly scheduled to hold at the Dnipro Arena, also handed a call up to midfielder, Joe Aribo who plies his trade with Glasgow Rangers of Scotland, while the duo of AFCON rejects, Kelechi Iheanacho and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi while Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi, who had been down to injury, had been recalled to the team.

The list included other regular suspects, apart from the team’s top scorer, Odion Ighalo who is nursing injury.

On the list are England-based duo of Alex Iwobi, goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze have also been called.

Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is 33rd.

Full list

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Rotherham United, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain).