By Gabriel Dike

Seven out of over 400 stranded Nigerian students studying in various institutions in Ukraine have made it to Poland on their own in the night.

Thirty five others are struggling to find their way to other entry border points in Poland.

The President, Nigerian Students Union in L’viv, Poland, Anjolaoluwa Ero-Philips, who made it to Poland told Saturday Sun that eight students are about to enter Poland through another border.

Ero-Philips said he and six students set out on foot to the entry border point at 8.00pm and arrived at the border by 3.00am.

According to him, they were in the cold for about two hours before being allowed into Poland.

He disclosed that 35 Nigerian students reached a border but required a vehicle to convey them to the entry point to enable them cross into Poland.

His words: “I and six of my colleagues left our hostel in the night. We got to the border at 3.00am. Eight others tried at another entry border points but only three were successful.

“The other five Nigerian students turned back to start the journey again. Anybody crossing into Poland requires a vehicle to convey them to the entry border points. You can’t cross by foot.”

Ero-Philips said before he left Ukraine, many students were waiting for the purported Federal Government plane to carry them out of the country but warned them that the airspace has been shut.

“I asked them to find their way out of Ukraine. I wondered how the plane will land with the airspace shut. I spoke to some later, they are still waiting.”

A concerned parent told Saturday Sun that some of the students are being turned back at some entry border points in Poland, stating “Nigerian government should liaise with the Polish authorities for safe passage of our citizens.”

Another parent said: “My son has finally entered Poland and he and his colleagues are being processed.”

Saturday Sun learnt that the students embarked on the journey after waiting for Nigerian Embassy without success and decided to find their way to Poland in consultation with their parents back home.