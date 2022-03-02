From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that only persons documented with Nigerian Embassies will be eligible for evacuation.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, stated that arrangements are being concluded for the evacuation of the first batch of Nigerian nationals willing to return home through Romania, Poland and Hungary.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Intending evacuees should kindly note that only persons documented with the Nigerian Embassies will be eligible for evacuation. Consequently, those yet to register for the exercise are advised to do so, as it is a mandatory requirement,” the government said.

The government also said those without passports will be issued Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC) to enable them travel back home.