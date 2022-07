Some 358 children have been killed in Ukraine and more than 684 injured as a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has said.

The office noted these figures were not conclusive as work was still under way to establish them “in places of active hostilities” and “in temporarily occupied and liberated territories”.

The prosecutor general’s office also said 2,188 educational institutions in Ukraine had been damaged by Russian shelling and 221 destroyed.