Ukraine will receive another 500 million euros (496.3 million dollars) in grants from the European Union to provide housing and education to people internally displaced by the war and returnees.

The European Commission announced on Monday that the financial aid, some of which would also support Ukraine’s agricultural sector, was part of pledges made at donor conferences and donor events earlier this year.

The announcement came as Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, visited Brussels for the first time since the start of Russia’s invasion in late February.

EU foreign affairs Chief, Josep Borrell, said Shmyhal’s trip to the EU capital amid the war is “yet another proof of Ukraine’s resilience and bravery.”

“Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine received grants and loans worth 5.4 billion euros from the EU to support the country’s “overall economic, social and financial resilience.”

According to European Commission, it also received military assistance worth 2.5 billion euros. (dpa/NAN)