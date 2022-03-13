From Okwe Obi, Abuja

301 Nigerians including an infant evacuated by the Federal Government from Ukraine through Budapest and Hungary arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday at about 8:40 pm.

The returnees were received by the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed.

Ahmed, represented by the Director of Search and Rescue, Edward Adedokun, assured the evacuees of the Federal Government’s determination to cater for their needs by making available transport fare to their various destinations.

The Director, Consular Department Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bolaji Akinremi, said that the evacuation would continue in line with the commitment of the Federal Government to bring home all Nigerians affected by the situation in Ukraine.