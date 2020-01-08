Ukraine International Airlines said on Wednesday that its Boeing 737-800 which crashed in Iran was one of the best planes in its fleet.

The airline also said that the pilots were experienced.

Four officials of the airline made the assertion at a news conference in Kiev, following the crash on Wednesday which killed all 176 people aboard.

Airline officials said there was no sign that anything was wrong before the plane took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.

They added that the plane was last routinely serviced on Monday (Jan. 6). (Reuters/NAN)