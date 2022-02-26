Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he expects the Russian army will storm Kiev overnight, and called on the public to defend the capital.

“The fate of the country is being decided right now,” he said in a video message on his Telegram channel.

“The enemy will use all its forces to break our resistance,” he said, adding: “Tonight, they are setting out to storm Kiev.”

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He called on Ukrainians to “stop the enemy wherever possible.” (dpa/NAN)