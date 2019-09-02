The United Labour Congress (ULC) leadership has said the re- appointment of Senator Chris Ngige was a clear indication that the presidency was satisfied with his work in the last four years and would wish that he continues.

The ULC president, Joe Ajaero said it was the minister’s stated avowal that Nigerian workers must be protected and Nigerian jobs kept for Nigerians that endeared ULC to his headship of the Ministry.

He said, “Though you believed that all actors within the nation’s Industrial Relations sphere must show fairness in their dealings with other social partners, you informed us that the weak must be protected, but that overall we must all have eyes on making sure that the nation’s economy made progress

“Your battles with Employers in the Finance and Banking sector are still very vivid in our memory. You spoke out against the mass retrenchment that characterised the industry and demanded that the Law should not be thrown to the refuse bin because of our economic circumstances.

“We still remember your insistence and determination in pursuing the review of all the Labour and Trade Union Laws in Nigeria so as to plug all the loopholes that allows malicious and wicked employers to abuse and violate the rights and privileges of Nigerian workers.”

Ajaero tasked senator Ngige never to rest on his oars considering his past achievements, stating that Nigerian workers would want him to see in it an opportunity to correct the mistakes of yesterday and to create policies jointly with all stakeholders that would ensure that the nation’s Industrial relations sphere remains robust and vibrant.

He added, “Do remain assured of our continued commitment to the progress of Industrial Relations in Nigeria and the success of your tenure as long as you remain committed to the welfare of Nigerian workers and peoples.”

Meanwhile the Minister at his inauguration has promised to promote industrial harmony and speed up processes for the implementation of the new minimum wage.

He said he would follow due process to put smiles on the faces of Nigerian workers.

He explained that the issue of consequential adjustments in the minimum wage is currently being handled by the permanent secretary who has made some progress.

“The most important thing is that we want to make sure that the matter is addressed as quickly as possible so that we can put smiles on the faces of Nigerian workers”, he said.

He also pledged to resolve all impending disputes in the sector, noting that his track record had reflected in his efforts in the last three and a half years.

The minister said he remained committed to working with all the labour centres.