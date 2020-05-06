Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chairman, Edo State chapter of the United Labour Congress, Comrade Ossai Eddy, yesterday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to be magnanimous toward Nigerian workers by shelving the administration’s planned lay off of workers at this trying times. He made the appeal in Benin City while commenting on issues bothering on the welfare of Nigeria workers.

According to Ossai, it will amount to double tragedy in this period of COVID-19 if workers are retrenched from their jobs.

He also expressed concern over plans to cut workers’ salaries, stressing that their take-home-pay cannot take them anywhere let alone cutting it. The ULC state chairman therefore, argued that if workers’ salaries should be cut, it should be from those who are earning fat salaries and not those earning peanuts.