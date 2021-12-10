The Nigerian education technology company, uLesson, says it closed a $15 million Series-B investment from global investors to provide high quality and affordable education for all Africans.

The Chief Executive Officer, uLesson, Mr Sim Shagaya, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that some of the investors were Nielsen Ventures and Tencent.

According to him, uLesson plans to continue to invest in product development, strengthen its core technology and add cohort-based learning features with the capital raised.

Shagaya said that uLesson would expand on its flagship, science and mathematics contents.

He said that the firm would add social sciences, financial accounting to the secondary level content library, qualitative and quantitative reasoning to primary level.

“We’re thrilled to achieve this major milestone which will take us further in bringing high quality and affordable education to all Africans.

“We’re delighted to be joined by seasoned investors such as Tencent, who bring a wealth of experience from their investments in education technology.

“Backed by incredible partners, we can accelerate our learning to serve the African edtech market more effectively,” he said.

Also speaking, David Frankel, Managing Partner, Founder Collective, said that the incredible talents on the continent had been held back for too long by lack of opportunities.

“I truly believe entrepreneurs can change the world.

“At Founder Collective, I’ve watched Uber upend transportation, Coupang re-envision eCommerce, and I have every hope that uLesson will set new standards for education in Africa,” he said. (NAN)

