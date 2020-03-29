After seven weeks of excitement, the duo of Rosie and Kachi, also known as Roskie, have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Ultimate Love reality TV show.

They emerged victorious at the grand finale of the show aired live today, Sunday, March 29.

The couple polled a total of 46.33% of the overall votes in the final week, beating 10 other couples to clinch the grand prize of N5 million cash, a paid-for traditional wedding ceremony worth N10 million and a house. The traditional wedding will be redeemed when the couple declare their intent to get married within 90 days after the end of the show; and the house, after they have lived together as a married couple for one year. In addition, they also won a cash prize of N150,000 when they revealed the content of their portmanteau.

Having emerged winners, a visibly excited Kachi was given a moment to decide if he would take his new-found love with Rosie to the next level with a formal declaration of his intent to propose within 90 days. The 32-year-old entrepreneur from Imo State received the wrist corsage and made his commitment to his lady, bringing the first-of-its-kind love journey to a momentous end.

Iykeresa (Iyke and Theresa) emerged first runner-up while Bolar (Bolanle and Arnold) and Double Chris (Chris and Chris Ville) emerged second and third runners- up respectively.

Like all the couples on the show, they each unlocked their portmanteaus to reveal their contents. With this, Iykeresa went home with N300,000, Bolar N250,000 and Double Chris N200,000.