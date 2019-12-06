Sunday, December 1, 2019, Umuagu district in Umahia went agog as TOXYDON an ultra modern hotel and events centre was officially opened. A unique architectural masterpiece that defines hopitality at its best. Structurally designed to serve the events and lodging at same time. ToxyDon hotel and events centre featured two events halls, bars, restaurant, swimming pool, executives luxury rooms and expansive parking lot. An ideal place for wedding, seminars, parties, lodging and hangouts.

ToxyDon hotel and event centre, the glaring masterpiece was built by Mr. Anthony Okafor (ToxyDon), an astute businessman, illustrious son of Nimo in Njikoka LGA, Anambra State.

The royal father of the day, HRH Chief Maxi Oliobi, Owelle of Nimo, the traditional ruler of Nimo attended the event with his cabinet members.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Owelle Nimo prayed and blessed the hotel. Guests were invited to tour the hotel and take note of the property’s sophisticated modern furnishings.

Among the various dignataries that embraced the grand opening event including members of 12 Apostles Social Club, Klint the drunk (comedian), Nigga Raw, Snopp Dogg, Bright Chimezie and other celebrities.

ToxyDon hotel and Event centre, features several modern amenities, including contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding, stylish interior design and décor,

Onsite dinning and bar featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, special cocktails, weeknights, multi-function meeting and event space with sweeping views of the city.

It enjoyed considerable popularity in the initial week following its soft opening.

It was indeed a spectacular event.