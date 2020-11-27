Jude Chinedu

It was cheering news for residents of Enugu recently, as a state-of-the-art spa opened for business at the heart of the coal city.

Located within the premises of BON Sunshine Hotel, Presidential Road, Enugu, Spa Lavender boats a health club, lounge, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, and provides services such as wet and dry therapies, beauty treatment, massage, manicures and pedicures, steam total body analyzer and aesthetic screening.

Speaking, Spa Lavender’s manager, Chijioke Chukwubuike, said the outfit is set up to manage stress. “It is basically set up to manage stress. Nigeria is stressful as it is, so we try as much as possible to contribute our own quota to make sure that everyone lives well,” he stated.

On why the spa is located in Enugu, Chijioke said: “We are in Enugu because we need to take care of our people. We discovered that our people work so hard, and because of that, we need to encourage them to come out. We also noticed that our people are beginning to appreciate wellness, so we made it in such a way that everybody, not just a certain class of people, could benefit from it. What makes us different from other spas is that we are natural. We don’t use any chemical products.”

The Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe, who unveiled the spa, said it has come to stay in the state largely due to the peaceful nature of the people. “Enugu State is very conducive and safe for people to do business and conduct themselves in a civilised manner, and it’s courtesy of our peace-loving governor. If this was to be a volatile or hostile place, I don’t think that businesses will thrive. This is their third branch in Enugu and it means that they have come to stay.”