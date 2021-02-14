Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has advocated the use of concrete in roads construction to save the nation from the exorbitant cost of such projects using asphalt.

Governor Umahi made the call in Abuja, last Thursday, when he briefed newsmen during a visit to the Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono.

He commended the minister on his ingenious revamp of agriculture sector across the country.

He said: “I will always say Mr. President is a man that saw tomorrow because you can recall the moment he step into office, he started this agricultural programme as if he knew we could delve into this kind of food crisis.

The minister is very supportive in that programme and he has mapped out some of the allied programmes for the states ranging from solar irrigation to roads. I was very delighted when he mentioned that the rural roads will be on concrete.”

“In fact, in Ebonyi State, 99 percent of our roads are done on concrete, that is our standard, it is quite innovative and I want to encourage him to do that and if we can embark on the use of concrete to build our roads, this will last about 50 years, this is very correct.

“I am a civil engineer and I can attest to this. That is something I am taking away from here and I hope he will emphasise it at the federal executive council so that the huge amount we are spending on asphalt can stop, we need to look inwards and the concrete road is one way to look inwards,” he said.

The governor also called for sustained solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari and his team to enable him steer the ship of the nation to safety.

He commended the minister for resuscitating the nation’s food supply chain through creative inputs, and thanked him for his interventions in the development of the sector in Ebonyi State.