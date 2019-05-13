Ebonyi State governor’s Special Assistant on Capital City, Stanley Okoro Emegha, has described David Umahi as an exceptional leader.

Emegha said the governor’s zeal and enthusiasm towards the rebirth of a new Ebonyi State of his dream is exemplary, noting that since assumption of office in 2015, he has relentlessly matched his words with action.

He made the assertion during an interview with Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) reporters on the expectations of Ebonyi people from the incoming administration.

He emphasised that Governor Umahi’s speed and determination to accomplish specific tasks at record time, his courage, steadfastness and tenacity not to succumb to distractions, his unruffled posture and calmness in the midst of daunting challenges as well as his focus, vision and intelligence in conceptualising people-oriented projects that will stand the test of time, have singled him out as first among equals.

He pointed out that this special attributes came to fore during the period of 2019 general elections, where Umahi’s administration was busy executing and commissioning projects until the day of the governorship election proper.

Emegha further disclosed that he was not surprised that Umahi, in his agenda setting after his election victory, gave Ebonyians an insight of what to expect in the days ahead, which borders on industrialisation and economic prosperity of the state.

He said Ebonyi people should expect establishment of an international airport, mega stadium, new cement factory and construction of Abakaliki Ring Road, among others.

The aide, therefore, expressed optimism that God Almighty who brought Governor Umahi this far, will continue to enlarge his coast for the greater glory of humanity.