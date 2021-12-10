From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, urged the National Assembly to rethink the contentious direct primaries it inserted into the electoral act amendment bill.

He warned that the situation could derail or even truncate the democratic process if they insisted on going ahead with it.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Umahi stated this when he received the Registrar of National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Dantani Wushishi, in his office in Abakaliki.

He commended the president for refusing to asset to the bill as he claimed that the amount of litigations that would arise from direct primaries would be so much that it would make the electoral process too costly and cumbersome to prosecute.

“Let me congratulate Mr. President for refusing to sign that electoral bill. You see, when we are making laws we have to look at all the factors. This is a country that when you are defeated in any primary you refuse to accept defeat. Now, imagine the number of our local government, 774. Imagine the number of wards, you now go to conduct primaries in all these wards, maybe for the president and after that the senate and the rest of the positions.

“Even if you are doing all of them in one day, expect petitions by the number of political parties times the number of wards.

“So, it will just truncate our democracy; there is no doubt about that. Nobody has considered the amount of confusion that will arise out of that because everybody that contests election will like to go to court.

“And if I am contesting a particular office, I have to go to court if I am not happy over the election in the number of wards in my constituency. So, when will the litigation end? It is another ploy to derail democracy.

“So, I want the National Assembly to look into this litigation aspect. When the cost of direct primaries is taken into consideration, it is going to be too much because for every ward that the court rules out, their must be a repeat of the exercise.

“So, I think we have not got to that level of maturity, level of having the spirit of sportsmanship, level of accepting defeat. When people know that they have been defeated, they want to see if they can technically or fraudulently manipulate the system within the judiciary.

“So I think that the issue of party primaries should be left to the political parties. This is not about APC or PDP, everybody is looking at the implication. So, let us take another look at it.

“Some people say governors have hijacked the primaries; is it not the governors that are at home every time? Do they not have representation in every unit? So, they are at home with the people, if you are not at home with the people how will the people know you?

“Some of you want to be governors, very soon, we shall not be governors any more but we are looking at what will bring stability to our democracy and sustain it. So, the National Assembly should take a deeper look at the application so that when it will start happening they will say we foresaw this and we advised against it,” he said.

Professor Wushishi said he was in the state to thank the governor for his support to the council, which he said showed the governor’s commitment to educational upliftment of the state.

“It is evident that in the whole of the South East, it was only in Ebonyi State that our examinations were not disrupted during the nationwide EndSARS protest in 2020.

“Also, as a result of your tremendous effort and involvement, Ebonyi State presented the highest number of candidates for this year’s BECE not just in the South East but in the whole country with 22,011 candidates.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He said the Council plans to relocate the NECO zonal office from Enugu to Abakaliki after it completes its office building project in the city.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .