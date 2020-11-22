Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and national caucus member of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Abia State, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has hailed the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi for dumping the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for APC and called on other PDP governors in the South East to join the ruling party.

Speaking in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Prince Apugo said it was a thing of joy to note that Umahi had joined the APC.

“Everybody in APC in the South East and beyond should be happy that Umahi has joined our great party because he has a lot he is bringing on board.

“I am calling on the remaining PDP governors and other prominent men from the South East to join the APC.”

Apugo said the reason Umahi gave for leaving PDP was what made some of them to leave the party some years back, stressing that the Igbo had not gained anything from PDP for over 20 years they have stuck with the party.

“Ndigbo have not gained anything from the PDP for the past 21 years they have been with the party, not even in the area of infrastructure.

“If not for President Buhari of APC, nobody in PDP talked about the 2nd Niger Bridge which is crucial to the Igbo economy nor did anything on federal roads in the zone”.

On the claim over whether it was presidential ambition that made Umahi to join APC, Apugo dismissed that with the wave of the hand, stating that as a man of integrity, he would live by his words of not being lured into APC by any ambition.

“Although Umahi has contributed immensely to the development of Ebonyi State and Nigeria and therefore is entitled to contest any elective position, we will take him for his words that he has no political ambition in 2023,” Apugo said.