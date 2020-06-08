Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has called on the Nigerian Army and police to take over Isinkwo-Ukawu and Abaomege communities of Onicha Local Government Area of the state to restore law and order in both communities.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a statement, yesterday said the governor is saddened by developments in both communities.

He said the governor expressed dismay over the activities of the youths in both communities who resorted to taking ‘laws into their hands’ and inflicting injuries on the people because of land dispute.

“The government has, henceforth, taken over the disputed land effective from June 6, 2020, in line with the laws of the state.

“The governor has directed the commissioner for Lands and Survey to immediately acquire the disputed land for the government, in overriding public interest,” he said in the statement.

He said Umahi further warned both communities to ‘pull out’ completely from the disputed land.

“All concerned are to take this matter seriously,” he said.