Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, assigned portfolios to the 26 commissioners he appointed newly who would assist him pilot the affairs of the state.

Out of the 26 commissioners, 16 were returning while 10 are freshers. It was gathered that each of the 13 Local Government Areas in the state got two commissioners each, making them 26 in number.

Umahi announced their portfolios shortly after swearing them in at a ceremony held at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, the state capital.

The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Chief Ken Uhuo, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation. Uhuo replaced Senator Emmanuel Onwe who opted out of the second term administration of the governor for personal reasons.

Others are: Dr Daniel Umezuruike (Health), Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze (Infrastructural Development and Concession. Nweze was Commissioner for Works and Transport during the governor’s first term.

Mrs. Rebecca Ogbuewu retained her position as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development. Chief Ogodoali Nome and Chief Uchenna Orji also retained their positions as Commissioners for Agriculture and Human Capital Development respectively.

Engr. Ogbannaya Obasi Commissioner for Works and Transport while Hon. Emmanuel Nwobo Commissioner for Special Projects and Chief Charles Akpuenika Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports retained their portfolios.

More others are: Chief Emmanuel Uguru (Environment), Stanley Okoro Emegha (Border Peace and Conflict Resolution), Hon. Elizabeth Ogbaga (Culture and Tourism), Chief Donatus Njoku (Commerce and Industry), Comrade Jonah Egba (Solid Mineral Development).

Dr. Sunday Nwangele (Grants and Donor), Dr. Steven Odo (Education), Barrister Joseph Ekumankama (Investment and Abuja Liaison), Engr. Ogbonnaya Uche Ude (Power), Chief Sunday Inyima (Housing and Urban Development), Engr. Uche Okah (Water Resources), Mrs. Chinwe Okah (Budget and Planning), Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu (Finance and Economic Development), Barrister Samuel Okoronkwo (Local Government) and Chief Ukie Ezeali (Project Monitoring).

Meanwhile, the governor created a new ministry, Infrastructural Development for Concession. He said that he created the because of number of projects he would embark on in this second tenure.

Some of those projects, according to the governor, include the dualization of Abakaliki/Afikpo highway, dualization of Abakaliki/Enugu highway and many overhead bridges and they would be handled by the new ministry.