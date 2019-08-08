Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, assigned portfolios to the new 26 commissioners, who would assist him pilot the affairs of the state.

Out of the 26 commissioners, 16 are returning while 10 are freshers. It was gathered that each of the 13 local government areas in the state got two commissioners each.

Umahi announced their portfolios shortly after swearing them in during a ceremony at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, the state capital.

The commissioners and their portfolios are Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ken Uhuo, who replaced Senator Emmanuel Onwe, who opted out of the second term administration of the governor for personal reasons. Daniel Umezuruike (Health), Fidelis Kings Nweze (Infrastructural Development and Concession). Nweze was commissioner for Works and Transport during the governor’s first term.

Mrs. Rebecca Ogbuewu retained her position as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development. Chief Ogodoali Nome and Chief Uchenna Orji also retained their positions as commissioners for Agriculture and Human Capital Development respectively.

Ogbannaya Obasi, Commissioner for Works and Transport, while Emmanuel Nwobo, Commissioner for Special Projects and Charles Akpuenika Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports retained their portfolios.

Others are Emmanuel Uguru (Environment), Stanley Okoro Emegha (Border Peace and Conflict Resolution), Elizabeth Ogbaga (Culture and Tourism), Donatus Njoku (Commerce and Industry), Jonah Egba (Solid Minerals Development).

Sunday Nwangele (Grants and Donor), Steven Odo (Education), Joseph Ekumankama (Investment and Abuja Liaison), Ogbonnaya Uche Ude (Power), Sunday Inyima (Housing and Urban Development), Uche Okah (Water Resources), Mrs. Chinwe Okah (Budget and Planning), Ogbonnaya Chukwu (Finance and Economic Development), Samuel Okoronkwo (Local Government) and Ukie Ezeali (Project Monitoring).

Meanwhile, the governor created a new ministry, Infrastructural Development for Concession.

He said he created the ministry because of the number of projects he would embark on in his second tenure.

Some of those projects, according to the governor, include the dualisation of Abakaliki/Afikpo highway, dualisation of Abakaliki/Enugu Highway and many overhead bridges that would be handled by the new ministry.