Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has bemoaned the astronomical rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, describing it as ‘shocking and disturbing’.

Umahi made the remark, yesterday during a news briefing after an emergency meeting with the Ebonyi COVID-19 response team and relevant stakeholders.

He said all the cases were from returnees intercepted at the state’s various boundaries.

The governor said between April 26, and May 20, the state had 13 confirmed cases of the disease but nine new cases were recorded on May 22, another nine on May 23 and two on May 24.

“We presently have 33 confirmed cases with six victims discharged and it should be noted that there is no community infection yet in the state.

“A breakdown of the cases shows that Afikpo North council has nine cases, Izzi (eight), Ishielu (six), Ikwo (four), Ohaukwu (two), Ohaozara (two), Onicha and Ezza North (one each),” he said.

Umahi added that the state could not have recorded such upsurge in the cases if the various inter-state boundary lockdowns were working.

“Another problem is that we are ‘holding these returnees down’ at the various centres in our councils yet we have issues with test kits from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“You cannot hold people down above 14 days without testing and the Federal Government should do something about this urgently.

“These people cannot go to their houses to isolate because some people stay up to five in a room in the rural areas.

“We cannot do anything even if they are kept at the centres for 21 days there should be enough kits to appropriately follow NCDC guidelines,” he said.