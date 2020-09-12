The Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday said that the state investment protection law put in place by his administration is to ensure that future government policies do not affect investors coming to the state.

The Governor who attributed the poor investment opportunities in the state to change in government policies noted that his administration has put in motion a conducive environment for investors to come into the state and tap from the programmes and policies of the state government.

He made the disclosure during a parley with members of the Ebonyi State National Assembly, captains of industry and other indigenes of the state resident in Abuja.

Governor Umahi, who encouraged Ebonyi people to come home and invest in the state, stated that the state government currently has N3b facility from Zenith Bank, which the people could access.

According to him: “We are seeking for Ebonyi people that would come up with their proposals, what they want to do and in partnership with Bank of Industry. With the 3b available, we intend to grow it to 6b.

“We intend to look for banks that would look at the proposal made by our people and then we will be able to give them the soft loan and then monitor their progress. We have monitored the agric loan we gave and that of the empowerment and we are so encouraged.

“We are encouraging big investors and because of that we have to put in place investment protection law. The aim is to protect those coming to the state to invest. Government policies must not continue to frustrate investment.