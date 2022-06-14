From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has blasted Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for reportedly discouraging Ebonyi people from voting for Labour Party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi in the 2023 general election.

Chief Ezeonwuka spoke, yesterday, at his Oba residence in Idemili South Local Government Area where he said that Governor Umahi had freedom of speech but could neither tell Nigerians nor Igbo, in particular, the way they should vote.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He noted that everyone as provided by the Constitution had the right to talk either sensibly or nonsensically.

“Someone maybe having malaria, typhoid fever or COVID-19 when he is talking. So, nobody diagnosed his medical condition for him to be quoted or confirm what he said whether it is normal or not. That’s my answer to that.

“A lot of people are abnormal generally. Some people are ghost beings. It depends on the spirit in that person it may be negative.

“It doesn’t mean that whatever Umahi said must be obeyed. He has no capacity to speak for the Igbo, ” Chief Ezeonwuka insisted.

He described Obi as a revolution personified by the trend of things now in Nigeria.

He noted that a lot of youths had hoped on the youthful disposition of Obi as a presidential candidate. He said that was what made the difference, adding that Nigerians especially the youths were tired of recycled old politicians.

“The youths are in favour of Peter Obi. They are for Peter Obi and Peter is for them, for a new Nigeria. That’s the way I see it.

“Whoever wants a new Nigeria should look into Obi’s manifesto and find out that he wants a situation where this country goes off from consumption to production. It is only when the country becomes productive that the salvation will come for the interest of all Nigerians and future generations, ” he said.

On the reported intention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Alhaji Tinubu Almed to go for a Muslim as his running mate, Chief Ezeonwuka noted that the APC candidate had said that but what remained was its possibility.

“If it’s possible, I curse the possibility. In a country where you have Muslims and Christians, Muslim-Muslim cannot work for any candidate for the interest of equity, justice and fair play, ” he concluded.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .