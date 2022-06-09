From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor and APC presidential aspirant Chief David Umahi has congratulated former Lagos Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just-concluded national convention of the party.

He also commended all the presidential aspirants as well as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on the smooth conduct of the convention.

The Ebonyi Governor in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, promised to support Tinubu and all candidates of the party at all levels during the general elections next year.

He called on the aspirants, and indeed all leaders of the party to rally behind Tinubu and ensure the victory of the party in 2023.

“I heartily congratulate the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your overwhelming victory in the just concluded presidential primary election.

“Let me assure you that the Ebonyi State chapter of All Progressives Congress, and I will support you, and all the candidates of our party in the 2023 general elections.

“Let me equally commend all aspirants and the APC National Working Committee for the smooth conduct of a fair presidential primary election.

“I encourage the leaders and members of our party to come together to support the party for a victorious journey in the 2023 election,” he said.

