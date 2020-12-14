Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, declared war on cult groups currently attacking residents of Abakaliki and other parts of the state.

It was gathered that several people have been killed and wounded as a result of the alleged cult clashes involving rival groups in the state.

The governor made the declaration at the Christ Embassy Church, Mile 50 Layout, Abakaliki, during a special thanksgiving service for God’s grace and mercy upon his family.

“We have very serious cult activities in Ebonyi and I, therefore, warn that we are commencing the fight against cultism in the state.

“I will not spare anybody that is involved in it and the trouble I will make with such persons will not be in the state.

“The cultist will be taken to Abuja and those arrested will give us the names of cultists in Ebonyi and we will come after them,” he said.

He assured the people of adequate security and directed that the school which was shut at Ezza South Local Government Area over cult activities will remain closed.

“People can write what they like but I cannot offend God with my position. They wrote that the school was shut because its proprietor refused to join the All Progressives Congress but the question remains, ‘who is such a person in the society’,” he said.

Umahi directed the commissioner for Education to ensure all schools in the state conclude the 2020 academic activities by December 17, while the distribution of palliatives at the various polling units had been scheduled to hold on December 18 and 20.