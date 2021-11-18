From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has called on the National Assembly to take urgent steps to address sections of the 1999 constitution which are inconsistent with modern trends that support security of lives and property.

He also asked the state Houses of Assembly to make relevant laws that would help tackle the growing level of insecurity in various parts of the country.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Umahi made the call while delivering his address at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka during the ninth and 10th combined Zik Lecture Series held in the university.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, Umahi said the move was necessary as it would help to reasonably address the issues of conflict and insecurity.

“I call on the National and State Assemblies to take urgent steps to address those sections of the constitution that are not consistent with the modern trend and capabilities that interrogate our nation’s current security threat and to also strengthen the security formations such as Police, DSS, military and paramilitary agencies.

“Security cannot be divorced from both social, political and economic growth and development of Nigeria. If security is neglected, the nation will glide into non-performance of democratic governance and associated crimes ranging from armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping, electoral violence and communal crisis.

“Security is the state of being free from danger and threat, therefore it behoves on us to stress that no nation succeeds in a fragile security situation.”

Umahi, chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), said governors of the states in the geopolitical zone were making spirited efforts to address security challenges in the region.

“In South East zone, the security situation has elicited concerns as a result of activities of bandits, kidnappers and unknown gunmen, which has not only created palpable fear but led to killings and wanton destruction of properties and threat to investment potentials of the Igbo. The Governors of the South East zone have initiated conversations and discussions with various segments of the zone including IPOB to tackle some genuine concerns which were misinterpreted and hijacked by some faceless people masquerading as unknown gunmen to cripple the economy of the South East zone.

“As chief security officers of our respective states, we are determined to carry out our constitutional mandate of protecting lives and properties of residents of the South East zone. To this end, the establishment of the South East Security outfit (Ebubeagu) has paid off,” Umahi said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .