From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The legal battle over the sacking of Governor Dave Umahi, his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe and 16 lawmakers has shifted to the Appeal Court.

This followed the withdrawal of their separate motions for a stay of execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which ordered them to vacate their respective offices.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who granted the withdrawal of the motions for stay of execution of his judgment consequently struck out the motions.

Their counsel, Chukwuma-Ma Chukwu Ume (SAN) who applied for the withdrawal of the motions for stay of execution, informed the court that his clients appeals against the court’s judgment has been properly entered before the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ume, who tendered a certified true copies of documents from the Court of Appeal evidencing the filing of the two appeals, noted that the appeals have been entered with numbers attached to them.

Lead counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), did not oppose the withdrawal of the two motions.

Consequently, Justice Ekwo struck them out.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .