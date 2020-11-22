Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, ordered the immediate dissolution of all boards and commissions that are not tenured by law.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, Umahi explained that the dissolution was to promote inclusiveness and enhance service delivery.

The statement read in part: “In the effort of Ebonyi State Government to reposition the government, promote inclusiveness and enhance service delivery, the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has approved the immediate dissolution of all boards and commissions that are not tenured by law.

“Sequel to this, all the former officials affected by this announcement are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Monday 23rd November, 2020. Please, adhere strictly to this directive.”