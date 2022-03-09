From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has rejected the Tuesday judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja which removed from office Governor David Umahi and Deputy Governor Dr Kelechi Igwe for defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

The party’s state chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha, in a swift reaction, said that the presiding judge erred in his judgement which he described as an abuse of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999).

He stated that there was already subsisting judgement of a high court in Abakaliki and also in Zamfara State which ruled that a serving Governor or his Deputy cannot be sacked from office on account of their defection to another party.

Okoro-emegha accused Justice Ekwor Iyang of acting the script of political detractors which was orchestrated to embarrass the governor and his deputy in order to achieve cheap political points.

The chairman called on APC members and supporters of the governor to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that the judgement will surely be appealed.

‘The judgement was clearly biased and it’s unacceptable. Already, there is a judgement from a High Court in Abakaliki and also in Zamfara state which said that a Governor and his Deputy can not be removed from office on account of their defection to another party,’ he responded.

‘However, there is no need for panic as the judgement will surely be appealed. All members of the APC and supporters of the Governor are advised to remain calm and law-abiding,’ he said.

