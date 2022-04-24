From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki
Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has endorsed the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Nwifuru, as his preferred successor come 2023.
Governor Umahi gave the endorsement yesterday at Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state during the burial ceremony of late Chief Dandy Omoke, one time Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area.
Nwifuru who represents Izzi West constituency, had previously been endorsed by traditional rulers and political office holders from his Izzi clan.
Nwifuru who has been the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly since 2015, is serving his third tenure in the assembly.
Addressing the people, Umahi assured them that Nwifuru would continue on the path of peace and development of the state if elected governor in 2023.
He enjoined the people to continue to support his government and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
His words: “To Okposi people and people of Ebonyi State, I present to you the choice of the people in the person of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru and I want Ebonyi South people to know that when it was the turn of Ebonyi South, an Abakaliki man was contesting and the Abakaliki people said no, so it is the time to pay them back.
“I want to assure you that this Divine Mandate we came with would continue and when this man comes onboard we would not turn left and right from Divine Mandate; so fear not, there is nobody that is thrown up by God that the people will not criticise.
“If people do not accept the sacrifices you are making, God will not disregard it, you can see that his children are very successful, some are doctors, some are lawyers, etc.
“2023 has to be ticking of the box; it will not be about promises; if you say you will doB,wehavetoaskyouto prove how you will do A.”
