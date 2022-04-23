From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of next month’s governorship primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi has endorsed the embattled Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Francis Nwifuru, as his preferred successor come 2023.

Governor Umahi gave the endorsement on Saturday at Okposi in Ohaozara local government area of the state during the burial ceremony of late Chief Dandy Omoke, one-time Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

While introducing the Speaker at the occasion, Umahi described him as the next Governor of Ebonyi state.

Nwifuru who represents Izzi West Constituency was earlier endorsed by traditional rulers and political office holders from his Izzi clan.

Nwifuru who has been the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly since 2015 is serving his third tenure in the House

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He was first elected into the assembly in 2011 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He was subsequently re-elected under the same platform in 2015 and in 2019 before he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020 with Governor Umahi and 15 other House members.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Uchenna Orji, confirmed the endorsement to our correspondent, adding that Speaker Nwifuru possesses all the critical requirements to succeed Governor Umahi in 2023.

“Yes, the endorsement is true. Nwifuru is our candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State” he said.