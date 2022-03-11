From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Chairman of Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi State, Chief Eni Uduma-Chima, has disagreed with the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja which sacked the State Governor, Chief David Umahi, and his Deputy ,Kelechi Igwe, from their offices for defecting from the People’s Democratic party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eni, a former member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, while reacting to the ruling in Abakaliki opined that the wide condemnation and public review that have trailed the judgement showed that it was not only unfair, but also unjust and unpopular.

He however expressed optimism that the appellate courts would find the faults in the judgement and uphold the judgement of Abakaliki High which had earlier ruled that Governor Umahi and his Deputy offended no law for defecting to APC

He said “the Judgment of the Federal High Court apart from being unjust is equally unpopular and is the only court Judgment that has attracted the widest condemnations and public review since Nigerian independence.

“The judgment which is capable of causing constitutional crisis is devoid of any form of justice and portrays aberration of the principle of stare decisis apart from the fact that the suit itself is a gross abuse of the revered process of the Court.

” The Appellate Courts with erudite and versatile gentlemen sitting on their benches will soon be siezed with the opportunity of doing justice to the case, and as we all know the Court is not just the last hope of the common man, but the last hope of the uncommon Governor of Ebonyi State’.

“As a people, Ebonyi State is in solidarity with our dear Governor. We have absolute confidence in the Judiciary to do justice to the case because where there is wrong, there is remedy. ” Ubi jus Ubi Remedium”

“Ebonyi people are also shocked that some people who are used to carry out this frivolous and vexatious multiplicity of cases are people who were revived politically by the Governor . People who rode to victory on his back. Politicians who were erstwhile moribund until Engr. David Nweze Umahi carried out a political revolution that placed them at advantage and gave them a platform for political participation.

“We have witnessed someone like Dr. Sam Ominyi Egwu confess that after being a Governor for eight years, he was never allowed to venture near the Government House by his successor in office until God used Engr. David Umahi to wipe his tears. Even, Hon. Igariwey, who had reversal of fortune after being Afikpo North Local Government Area Chairman and depended on the wife’s canopies and chairs renting petty business for survival is now talking back at the man God used to uplift him.

” In all, God who is not a God of abandoned projects shall make it possible for the distractions to cease so that all the litany of projects scattered throughout Ebonyi State will be wrapped up. This particular distraction is temporal. God allowed it perhaps, “that they may know Him and the power of His resurrection..” Philippians 3:10″