Christopher Oji

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Nweze Umahi has donated 13,000 bags of 5kg rice and N13 million to natives of Ebonyi in Lagos to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

Beneficiaries of the palliatives were drawn from the 13 local government areas that make up the development association of Ebonyi State in Lagos. A statement by the President of the Development Association of Ebonyi, Dr. Felix Amah Nnachi, said Governor Umahi has always factored the interests of Ebonyi indigenes in Lagos into his governance agenda.

Describing the governor as a leader with the fear of God and love for his people, Nnachi recalled that last year, he gave empowerment assistance to the tune of N250 million to Ebonyi indigenes in Lagos.

“This is despite the fact that the governor is in his last term in office and not seeking a re-election that would necessitate any such assistance as may be the case elsewhere.”