From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday approved the request of the state chapter of Labour Party to use the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki for it’s rally slated to hold on 11 January,2022.

Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi, and his team are expected in Ebonyi for his presidential rally next week.

To ensure the success of the rally , the Governor instructed the Ministry of Youth and Sports to allow the party to use the stadium for the rally provided they fulfil the necessary requirements as outlined in his executive order.

The Governor gave the instruction while addressing some Commissioners and heads of government agencies and departments at his country home on Thursday.

The public officers were in the Governor’s home with their Staff on a Christmas and New year homage to the Governor.

The Governor emphasized that no Political party should be denied access to government owned facilities for any lawful activity, provided they fulfil the demands of the existing Executive order in the State for the use of such facilities.

“The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, the Labour Party applied that they want to use the stadium on the 11th.

“They must be allowed to use it, but they must comply with my Executive Order.

“No Party should be denied the use of our facilities, but the laws of the State must be obeyed” he said.

Governor Umahi who used the occasion to commend some Ministries for their outstanding performance in 2022, also cautioned those found wanting to buckle up or risk sanctions.

He admonished all political actors to always put the development of the State first in their actions, insisting that Ebonyi State will continue to fare better under a government by the All Progressives Congress at all levels.

“I continue to say that our first interest is Ebonyi as a State, and our Party is APC, and there is nothing like vote here, and vote elsewhere in all the elections.”

Addressing the forum of former Executive Assistants, Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants, the Governor said he would ensure that any of them who merits it would be brought into the State Executive Council in the next Administration.

He however prescribed the major criteria as their ability to win their polling units up to 90 percent for APC in the coming elections.

“Some of the former STAs and TAs who worked very hard will make members of Exco in the next Administration.

“To be qualified, you must show evidence of winning your polling unit with over 90 percent” he said.