From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi sate Governor, David Umahi on Friday, said he would host the former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),Mr. Peter Obi , to a grand reception in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State very soon.

Umahi who spoke when he appeared on Arise TV yesterday morning said he liked the way the Labour Party candidate was going about his aspiration ahead of 2023 general elections.

Umahi further described Obi as a friend,and denied ever saying that Obi would not get any vote in the All Progressives Congress-controlled Ebonyi State.

He said: “Peter Obi is my friend. I’m going to host him in Ebonyi State and I will host him publicly. I like what he’s doing, and it’s very encouraging.”